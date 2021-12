RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - A bit of a chilly start across the area makes way for a beautiful yet mild day across the Commonwealth. We're looking at quite a bit of sunshine as well.

Highs today will be climbing into the mid 60s with some folks a few degrees cooler and others possibly a few degrees warmer. A mild day for December to say the least. We will be dry for today but tomorrow we may have a "chance" for a few showers.