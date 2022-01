RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The overnight Winter storm is departing into New England and our skies are clearing this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today and it will be a windy and cold day with highs only in the upper 30s.

Clear skies will be with us tonight and it will be cold with our overnight lows in the middle to upper teens across metro Richmond while many areas to the north and west may drop back into the single digits especially where we still have a significant snow covering on the ground.