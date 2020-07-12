Neighborhood Harvest

Skip to content
8News
Richmond
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Widow condemns “barbaric” death of driver beaten over masks
Florida man accused of setting Catholic church on fire
Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 80-year-old woman from Franklin County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-95 causing delays in the City of Richmond
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
8News En Español
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
DIGITAL SPECIAL: COVID-19 and Health Equity in Virginia
Border Report Tour
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Nominate a Frontline Fighter
Let RVA Know You’re Open For Business!
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Jobs
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
NFL Virtual Draft
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Enter to win free dance lessons
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win the Grocery Sweepstakes
Enter the Senior Send Off
Contest Winners
About Us
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Neighborhood Harvest
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Jul 12, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2020 / 12:05 PM EDT
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Coronavirus update: Virginia’s reported COVID-19 cases surpass 70,000
Video
Chesterfield man loses unemployment benefits as VEC struggles with demand
Video
10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash
Gallery
Petition launched calling for Chesapeake School Board member’s removal following recent Facebook posts
Video
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-95 causing delays in the City of Richmond
Don't Miss
Where is my stimulus check? 8News answers your questions
Video
Contest: Enter to win free dance lessons
Contest: Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win the Grocery Sweepstakes
Contest: Senior Send Off
More Don't Miss
Local Events