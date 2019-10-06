Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Ginger Baker, Cream’s volatile drummer, dies at 80
Top Stories
Legislation proposed to increase crime reward to $5K
Reports: 2nd offical blows the whistle on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine
BIKER DAD: Riding for their lives, bikers show up in huge numbers for St. Jude
Paramedic survives overnight entrapment; searching for bearded man who saved her
VIDEO
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Listings
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Local Events
Positively Richmond
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Hispanic Heritage Month
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Redskins Central
H.S. football previews
The Big Game
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Shut the Front Door Photo Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting in Petersburg, Police say
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
9 shot, 4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar
3
of
/
3
PDRA World Finals
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Oct 6, 2019 / 10:32 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2019 / 10:32 AM EDT
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting in Petersburg, Police say
America’s last slave ship could offer a case for reparations
Mom issues viral PSA alerting parents that scrunchies are the new crush gift for middle schoolers
Deadly crash shuts down Route 288 in Chesterfield
Pro Football Challenge
Don't Miss
Fall Festivities in RVA: What to do for Halloween and more
1,056-pound pumpkin captures blue ribbon at Virginia State Fair
City of Richmond takes over annual ‘Grand Illumination’
More Don't Miss
Local Events