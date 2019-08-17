Skip to content
8News
Richmond
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Italy’s Salvini caves on minors aboard migrant ship
Top Stories
Yemen rebels claim attack that set Saudi oil field on fire
Iranian tanker to leave Gibraltar soon despite US pressure
Rally, pickets call for fair Moscow elections
More than 100 animals seized from roadside zoo in Virginia
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
8News Back to School Guide
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
H.S. football previews
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Plexaderm
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Aug 17, 2019 / 09:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2019 / 09:16 AM EDT
Trending Stories
StormTracker 8: Hot and humid weekend
TV reporter shooting story in stunt plane dies in crash
Oklahoma woman rents out ‘Golden Girls’ airbnb
Stafford County pool temporarily closed after reports of 4 swimmers with ‘crypto’ disease
92-year-old World War II veteran becoming a dancing sensation in Richmond: ‘He’s a Casanova’
Don't Miss
Where you live: 8News Back to School Guide
Richmond’s new indoor mini-golf attraction sees overnight success: ‘A cascade of people’
‘Strictly suspicious’: 50 vintage TVs appear in Henrico neighborhood
Childcare costs in Virginia among highest in the nation
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events