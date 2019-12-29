Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Traffic
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News En Español
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in rabbi’s New York home
Top Stories
Southwest Virginia river the star of new state park
Petersburg man charged with rape after sex offense investigation, Police say
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: school bus driver runs over 5-year-old girl in New York
VIDEO: Mail carrier wrestles package thieves
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
TV Listings
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
Holiday Headquarters
GMR Minute
8News En Español
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Lottery
Horoscopes
Community
Home for the Holidays
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
NOMINATE: Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Plexaderm
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Dec 29, 2019 / 09:18 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2019 / 09:18 AM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Man killed in Dinwiddie car crash
Petersburg man charged with rape after sex offense investigation, Police say
Sheriff: Alabama woman shoots 10-month-old in face on Christmas Eve
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: school bus driver runs over 5-year-old girl in New York
Daughter-in-law of LSU football coach among 5 dead in plane crash
Don't Miss
Mayor Stoney reflects on Richmond’s 2019: ‘I see the city going in the right direction’
Remarkable Women Contest
RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia
More Don't Miss
Local Events