RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Starting off the day with partly cloudy skies which turn to mostly cloudy skies in the late morning/early afternoon hours. Today is a VIPIR ALERT day as we have the possibility of seeing some severe weather this afternoon.

Richmond has a slight risk for severe weather as indicated by the yellow circle but a large majority of central Virginia is under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. Main concerns today will be gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Tornadic activity is very low on the spectrum for today but not absent.