TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- June 1 marks the official start of the hurricane season, and experts are predicting another year of above-average tropical activity in the Atlantic basin.

Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced its prediction, giving a 60% chance of an above-normal season. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center predicted 13 to 20 named storms in 2021, including six to 10 hurricanes - three of them major hurricanes, reaching category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale.