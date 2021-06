RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A few showers will be around this morning and then the sunshine will break out, making for a warm and humid day with highs in the lower 80s. There is the risk that we could see a few isolated showers or maybe a thunderstorm later this afternoon and evening. The best time frame for any showers or storms this afternoon would fall between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Our skies will be clear for this evening and tonight and it will be muggy as our overnight lows fall back into the middle 60s.