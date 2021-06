NEW YORK (NEWS10/AP) — Allison Mack, the former "Smallville" actress convicted for her role in the upstate New York sex cult NXIVM was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the sentence was necessary as a deterrent, recognizing Mack as both a victim and a perpetrator.

The sentence also includes a three-year term of supervised release, 1,000 hours of community service, and $20,000 in fines. As part of the terms of the sentence, she cannot contact anyone connected to the cult without permission from the court.