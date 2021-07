RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - To kick off our 4th of July weekend we've had a cool start but a beautiful afternoon. Highs climbing into the low 80's along with mostly sunny skies and no humidity along with light winds. A perfect day to enjoy the outdoors.

The weekend weather is looking fantastic especially considering it's a holiday weekend and many of you will be doing things outside whether it's some yard work, maybe heading to the pool or going to the beaches.