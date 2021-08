RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Showers and thunderstorms will be with us this morning and continue into the afternoon. There will be some locally heavy downpours across central Virginia as we go through today. There is the potential for some flooding as our ground is saturated from the rains over the previous couple of weeks. It will be a cooler day but still humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us this evening but later tonight especially after midnight we will have another chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Our overnight lows will fall back to near 70.