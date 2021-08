RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A few storms fizzle out tonight making way for yet another muggy start early Sunday morning. Lows falling into the low 70s. A few more clouds build in tomorrow morning.

Some patchy fog around the area is possible as well so be careful early on in the morning but that should burn off quickly. Cloud cover slowly moves out but we may be looking at mostly cloudy skies early on. Temperatures quickly rise throughout the morning.