RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A few lingering showers taper off early in our morning hours. Clouds are what remain throughout the first half of the day across the area. We are looking at dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Highs will be struggling to reach the upper 70's with some locations possibly reaching the low 80's. Clouds won't begin to clear until late afternoon going into the evening hours along with calm conditions throughout the day.