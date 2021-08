RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - A heat advisory is in effect for Central Virginia today for all areas along and east of interstate 95. Our high temperatures will climb into the middle 90s but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 105 degrees in many areas.

We will have partly sunny skies across Central Virginia today and obviously it will be a hot and humid day and that will lead to the chance for some isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon. The best time frame for those storms is from 3 to 8 p.m. and any storm that forms could drop locally heavy downpours in a short period of time.