RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Governor Glenn Youngkin is touting plans to create new laboratory innovation charter schools across Virginia but Democrats may be standing in his way.

At a press conference on Thursday, Governor Youngkin unpacked one of his biggest campaign promises alongside Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera, more than 30 leaders in higher education and an eager pack of school kids. He later signed a ceremonial agreement, signaling a renewed commitment to innovation in education.