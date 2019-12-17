Reverse Mortgage Pro

Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Holiday Headquarters
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News En Español
8News Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
RRHA to extend eviction freeze into the new year
Top Stories
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits
‘Most wanted’ twin sisters accused of kicking down door, beating woman with frying pan
Special needs students at Pizza Hut allegedly told to hurry up for ‘regular people’
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
GMR Minute
TV Listings
Traffic
Taking Action
Taking Action: 8 Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Home for the Holidays
8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Great 8 Weekend Events
Community Calendar
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
NOMINATE: Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Santa and Me Photo Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Two hurt when tractor-trailers carrying potatoes and raw chicken crash shutting down Interstate-295 South
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Police: 14-year-old Prince George County girl missing for a week
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Reverse Mortgage Pro
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Dec 17, 2019 / 09:34 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2019 / 09:35 AM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Virginia sheriff says he’ll deputize residents if gun laws pass
2 hurt after tractor-trailers carrying potatoes, raw chicken crash, shutting down all lanes of I-295 south
Spanberger to vote for impeachment: ‘The President’s actions violate his oath of office’
StormTracker 8
‘It definitely frustrates me’: Resident upset after packages, TV stolen from Richmond apartment’s mailroom
Don't Miss
Richmond kicks off holiday season with ‘RVA Illuminates’
RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia
Hanover County family’s dazzling Christmas light display to be featured on national TV show
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events