RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Some fear a wave of evictions could be coming at the end of the month when key state and federal protections are expected to expire at the same time. Now, advocates say Virginia's Rent Relief Program will be the last line of defense for many.

A U.S. Census Bureau database estimates that 34 percent of adults in Virginia "are living in households not current on rent or mortgage where eviction or foreclosure in the next two months is either very likely or somewhat likely."