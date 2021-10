HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) -- Today, Henrico County Public Schools announced that 25 eighth-graders will have the opportunity to receive full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University.

This is part of the new program “VUU Henrico Scholars,” which will give a select number of students free tuition to attend the university after they graduate from an HCPS high school in 2026. In addition to the scholarship, students will also get "college-readiness" support and attend events at VUU.