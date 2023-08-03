WRIC ABC 8News
Please enter a search term.
by: Showcase Richmond
Posted: Aug 3, 2023 / 11:15 AM EDT
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 / 11:15 AM EDT
LED lighting uses at least 75% less energy than incandescent and doesn’t produce as much heat. It lasts as much as 25% longer too.
Bust your dust bunnies on a budget with Amazon’s sale on the best top-selling Roomba smart vacuums! Take advantage of this sale to get them for a great price.
Whether you have a kitchenette or are sharing a kitchen with the entire floor, bringing a few appliances can help turn your dorm room into a homey space.