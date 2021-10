CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Week 10 of the VHSL fall football season featured a matchup of one of the few unbeaten sides left in the competition; The Midlothian Trojans (6-0) hosted the Powhatan Indians (5-3).

The Trojans didn't get to play last week against George Wythe since the game was ruled a no-contest due to COVID protocols.