Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
SPECIAL: Veterans Voices
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
8News Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Nail salon worker photographed butchering deer
Top Stories
Bumble Bee tuna files for bankruptcy
Latino war veteran files $1M claim for immigration arrest
Romaine from California linked to E. coli outbreak
Turkey chases mail carrier from mailbox every day
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
GMR Minute
TV Listings
Traffic
Taking Action
Taking Action: 8 Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Positively Richmond
Great 8 Weekend Events
Home for the Holidays
Community Calendar
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
St. Francis Home
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Nov 23, 2019 / 10:36 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2019 / 10:36 AM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
Virginia triple homicide suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial
Supporters, critics address marijuana decriminalization in Virginia
Thousands honor the life of Richmond pastor killed in crash
StormTracker 8
Don't Miss
Great 8 Weekend Events: Gardenfest of Lights, Craft + Design show, Ashland parade and more!
Join 8News for ‘RVA Illuminates’ at Kanawha Plaza
RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events