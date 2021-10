RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A powerful storm system centered over the Ohio Valley will have an impact on our weather today.

We will see rain off and on this morning tapering to showers this afternoon. Our high temperatures will be a little cool as we only top out in the middle 60s. It will be windy with winds out of the east at 10 to 20 mph throughout the morning. That wind will shift to the south later this afternoon at about 5 to 10 mph.