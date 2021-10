RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see plenty of clouds across Central Virginia today, but the sunshine will break through at times making for a decent afternoon. It will remain dry today which is nice considering all the showers we've been having. It will be a comfortable day as our high temperatures top out around 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies will roll back in tonight and there will be some showers to the south and west later this evening and during the overnight hours with our overnight lows falling back into the middle 60s.