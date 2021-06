RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Princess Blanding, an activist whose brother Marcus-David Peters was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018, has qualified as a third-party candidate in the race for Virginia governor.

Blanding, who is running under the newly-formed Liberation Party, has been active politically since the death of Peters, a high school teacher who was shot as he charged at an officer during an apparent mental health crisis alongside Interstate-95. She founded Justice and Reformation and has called for more police accountability and reform.