RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Saturday morning starting off on the mild side with temps in the upper 60s along with a bit of mugginess. A few showers to get the day started west as well, all activity tapered off early.

Today and tomorrow we'll be dealing with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. The humidity, along with the passage of some energy aloft will be enough to spark off a few showers and storms. The best chance today will be up in the mountains, while a stray storm or two could be possible over Central Virginia tonight.