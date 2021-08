RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Today we have a hot day up ahead with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area along with partly cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for a few late day isolated storms.

The story today will be the heat so try and stay cool to end your weekend. We have a low chance for a few late day isolated storms which will really be on a hit or miss basis. Activity starts around 3pm and ends in central VA around 7pm but a few storms will continue in the mountains until 11pm tonight.