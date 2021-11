RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - We started the day on the cold side across the area, which is a precursor to yet another cool afternoon across the area. It'll be a nice brisk Fall day nonetheless.

Today we'll have a cool afternoon with highs only in the lower 50s with calm winds. We'll have a few high clouds stream in from time to time but we'll still see plenty of sunshine. The Donut Run to benefit ASK starts at 9 a.m so make sure to bundle up if you're headed that way.