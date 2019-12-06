The Good Feet Store

Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Holiday Headquarters
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
8News Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
UPS driver who died after his truck was hijacked identified as young father
Top Stories
19-year-old charged with killing Richmond store employee during apparent robbery
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting at Richmond gas station
Sick day or hangover? Chipotle has nurses to check
Police: Virginia couple had 4 children living in filthy conditions, boy restrained in bathroom
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
GMR Minute
TV Listings
Traffic
Taking Action
Taking Action: 8 Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Positively Richmond
Great 8 Weekend Events
Home for the Holidays
Community Calendar
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Santa and Me Photo Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
19-year-old charged with killing Richmond store employee during apparent robbery
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Arrest made in shooting death of Richmond firefighter
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Shooter kills 2, wounds others, is dead at Florida Navy base
3
of
/
3
The Good Feet Store
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 01:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2019 / 01:24 PM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
AG Herring on 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolutions: ‘No legal effect whatsoever’
Farewell tour for Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’ coming to Petersburg
Police: Virginia couple had 4 children living in filthy conditions, boy restrained in bathroom
Arrest made in shooting death of Richmond firefighter
USDA finalizes new food stamp work requirements
Don't Miss
Join 8News for ‘RVA Illuminates’ at Kanawha Plaza
RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia
Hanover County family’s dazzling Christmas light display to be featured on national TV show
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events