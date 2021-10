RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Starting off the day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a chilly start in the 40s and low 50s makes way for a beautiful day across the area.

A few clouds stick around but we'll be dealing with mostly clear skies throughout the first half of the day as temperatures continue to rise. A few clouds move in later making conditions partly cloudy but still a beautiful afternoon with a slight breeze in the air from time to time.