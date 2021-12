RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Rain will come to an end early in the day as we see gradual clearing throughout the second half of the day along with much cooler temperatures as well. We may see the sun briefly before sunset but plenty of sunshine on the day for tomorrow.

Rain comes to an end around noon here in the city of Richmond, rain will end from southwest to northeast so some of our southeastern counties will be dealing with rain well into the afternoon hours before activity ending around 2pm-3pm.