RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - We will have some very limited sunshine this morning otherwise plenty of clouds will be with us throughout the day. There is the risk of a scattered shower or two late this afternoon into this evening but most of us will stay dry. Our high temperatures today will top out in the upper 50s for most of central Virginia.

Any showers this evening will come to an end and then we will have mainly cloudy skies throughout the overnight. Our overnight lows will fall back into the lower 50s by midnight but climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by early Saturday morning.