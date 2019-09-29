Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Yemen rebels claim capturing Saudi troops in ‘major attack’
Top Stories
UK’s Johnson denies any wrongdoing in ties with US tech exec
Could Washington’s impeachment drama spark China trade deal?
Thousands rally in Moscow to demand protesters’ release
Mourners say goodbye to late French President Jacques Chirac
VIDEO
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Listings
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Local Events
Positively Richmond
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Hispanic Heritage Month
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Redskins Central
H.S. football previews
The Big Game
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Virginia Green Lawn Care
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Sep 29, 2019 / 09:12 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2019 / 09:12 AM EDT
RVA Responds
Trending Stories
Virginia doctor facing life in prison for thousands of opioid doses
2 killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Richmond
Police: Dallas man went back to bed after killing burglar
Georgia baby born with unique birth date, time and length
Pro Football Challenge
Don't Miss
Parents of bi-racial 8News Anchor Constance Jones discuss new ABC comedy ‘Mixed-ish’
What to do this fall in the Richmond area
VCU grad brings unique style to RVA’s growing dance scene
Check out these seasonal job openings in the Richmond-area
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
More Don't Miss
Local Events