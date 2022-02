RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A push to repeal a portion of the grocery tax is in jeopardy after a must-pass Senate panel rejected a bipartisan deal.

On Tuesday, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee failed to advance legislation that sought to slash the state’s component of the 2.5 percent grocery tax, which goes towards K-12 schools and transportation. This version would’ve maintained the one percent local component, rather than eliminate the tax entirely as Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Republicans have called for. It would also to exempt menstrual and other hygiene products from the sales tax.