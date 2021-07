RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - We will start the day off with mostly sunny skies but clouds will build throughout the day. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s.

It does look like thunderstorms will develop around 3 p.m. this afternoon and some of those will be strong to severe through 10 p.m. tonight. In fact, it is a VIPIR Alert Day for Central Virginia which means we need to be alert for rapidly changing conditions and the potential for severe weather.