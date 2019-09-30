Welcome Home Financial Partners

Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
EU trade chief nominee hopes for better trans-Atlantic ties
Top Stories
Only person convicted in Kercher murder granted day release
GOP group starts ads attacking 3 House Dems on impeachment
Intl court orders alleged Mali jihadi leader to stand trial
Virginia girl recants accusation that classmates cut her dreadlocks
VIDEO
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Listings
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Local Events
Positively Richmond
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Hispanic Heritage Month
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Redskins Central
H.S. football previews
The Big Game
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Shut the Front Door Photo Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Armed suspect tries to rob man outside VA Best Mart
1
of
/
5
Breaking News
Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 4
2
of
/
5
Breaking News
Police ID 3 killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Richmond
3
of
/
5
Breaking News
Body found in the woods near Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
4
of
/
5
Breaking News
Man charged with making meth in North Chesterfield home
5
of
/
5
Welcome Home Financial Partners
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 12:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 12:40 PM EDT
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Virginia girl recants accusation that classmates cut her dreadlocks
Amtrak offering $10 tickets to celebrate 10 years in Virginia
Police ID 3 killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Richmond
Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 4
Body found in the woods near Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
Don't Miss
ENTER TO WIN: Shut the Front Door Photo Sweepstakes
Parents of bi-racial 8News Anchor Constance Jones discuss new ABC comedy ‘Mixed-ish’
What to do this fall in the Richmond area
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Pro Football Challenge
More Don't Miss
Local Events