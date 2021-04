Richmond, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see mostly sunny skies for today, but the big story of the day will be the winds as they will be out of the west to northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts. It will be cooler than the past couple of days as our high temperatures only top out in the upper seventies.

The breeze will stay with us for this evening and tonight and our skies will be clear which will allow our overnight temperatures to drop back into the middle forties.