RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see sunny to mostly sunny skies across Central Virginia today and it will be a warm day as our high temperatures climb into the middle 80s. However, it will be up to 10 degrees cooler for our coastal communities.

Clear skies will be with us tonight and it will be comfortable with lows around 60 degrees across metro Richmond with some of you falling back into the middle and upper 50s.