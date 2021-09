RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- What a difference a day makes! A few clouds will be around this morning as Ida departs off to the north and east out of New England and once that happens we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies today. It will be a very pleasant day with highs around 80 degrees with very low humidity.

We will have clear skies for this evening and tonight and it will be a comfortable night with lows in the middle 50s across most of Central Virginia. So, open up those windows and let the fresh air in, shut off the AC and put some dollars back in your pocket.