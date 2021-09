RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- There will be a few passing showers this morning but there's a better risk of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms from 2:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. Once again, any shower or thunderstorm could drop locally heavy rain in a short period of time. It will be a humid day but slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the lower 80s.

Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this evening, but our skies will remain cloudy throughout the overnight with our overnight lows falling back into the middle 60s.