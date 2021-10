RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- There are some areas of fog this morning, but it is not as widespread as the past couple of mornings. I do expect that fog to burn off around 9:00 a.m. and mostly sunny skies will prevail across central Virginia today. It will be a warm day with highs in the middle 80s.

Mainly clear skies will be with us this evening which means the weather will be great for high school football with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight a few clouds will move on in and our overnight lows will drop back into the middle 60s.