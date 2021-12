RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - Mostly sunny skies will be across central Virginia today and it will be very mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Weather looks perfect for RVA illuminates as temperatures will be around 60゚ as we throw the switch to light up the city of Richmond for the holidays at 6 PM and if you're hanging around to go out to dinner look for temperatures in the lower to middle 50s by 8 PM.