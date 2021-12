RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - Partly sunny skies will be with us today and it will be a much cooler day with highs only in the middle to upper forties.

Mainly clear skies will be over us this evening, but clouds will increase and thicken up by early Wednesday morning and there's the chance for a few rain showers by the morning commute. Our overnight lows will fall back into the lower 30s by midnight but rise into the middle 30s by the early morning commute.