RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While are have a mild start to the new year on the way, the weather will turn much colder by Sunday night and Monday morning for us.

Where the forecast becomes very challenging is Sunday night through mid-morning on Monday. The potential is there for some wintry weather in our region to start off the work week. However, this is also a “thread the needle” type forecast where EVERYTHING must go exactly right for us to get some wintry weather in the area.