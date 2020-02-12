Single or Taken? Here are 5 ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Valentine’s day is right around the corner and if you’re struggling to make plans here’s a list for you!

Valentine’s Salsa and Bachata Sweetheart Dance Party

Grab your dance partner and dance the night away to salsa and bachata at Isley Brewing Company. Enjoy craft beer and sweet treats with your date or come alone and meet someone new!

Where: Isley Brewing Company

When: Friday, February 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5

Age 21 & up

Valentine’s Day “Lock and Key” Single’s Event

Didn’t want to celebrate v-day on v-day? Saturday night, Better Love Movement will host their premier social event for singles. Upon entry, ladies will be given a “lock” and guys will receive a “key”. In the end, three matches will win a date or surprise of their choice!

Where: The HEALing Hub

When: Saturday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $35

Valentine’s Day Single’s Social

Celebrating valentine’s day alone? You don’t have to! Mix and mingle at Dogtown Brewing and enjoy live music, games, skyline views and more.

Where: Dogtown Brewing

When: Friday, February 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15–$30

Age 21 & up

Date night at The Boathouse Restaurant

Wine and dine at the recently voted one of the best date night restaurants in RVA. Enjoy featured entree’s from the chef’s valentine’s day themed menu. Specifically, on V-Day they’ll set the tone with live jazz music performed by The Joshua Walker Trio. Call ahead to make reservations!

Where: The Boathouse Rocketts Landing

When: Thursday, February 13 — Sunday, February 16

Cost: Varies

Valentine’s Day at the Valentine

Spend the day at one of RVA’s oldest museums to explore new exhibitions and learn about the city!

Where: The Valentine

When: Friday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

