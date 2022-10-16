CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chester-area winery is partnering with a local non-profit to host a fun event for a good cause.

According to virginiawine.org, Ashton Creek Vineyard and Capital Area Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E) are hosting “Canines Uncorked” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event is intended to raise money for C.A.R.E. and let potential pet adopters meet and get acquainted with dogs who need homes.

According to the non-profit’s website, C.A.R.E.’s mission is to rescue and care for orphaned, homeless or at-risk dogs and work to place them in loving homes.

The event on Sunday will feature live music, food vendors, wine and plenty of dogs looking to meet potential adopters. The event begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. and admission is free. Ashton Creek Vineyard is located at 14501 Jefferson Davis Highway.