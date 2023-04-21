RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new Ramen restaurant inspired by a lockdown-era Carytown pop-up is coming to Church Hill.

Slurp Ramen, from the same ownership group as The Jasper in Carytown, is set to open Saturday, April 22 on Jefferson Street — right across from The Roosevelt.

According to Kevin Liu, one of Slurp’s owners, who is also part of the ownership groups of The Tin Pan in the West End and Carytown Cupcakes, the idea to open a ramen restaurant came from what The Jasper was doing during lockdown.

In 2020, when restaurants and bars around the world were closed due to COVID-19, the staff at The Jasper decided to turn the bar into a take-out location for food and invited friends and family to do short-term pop-ups in the space. One of the pop-ups was Pizza Bones, which now operates as its own restaurant on the same block of Jefferson Street as the Roosevelt.

In addition to hosting friends and family, The Jasper’s staff did a few of the pop-up concepts themselves, one of which was Slurp. Liu had already been making tonkotsu ramen at home when the pandemic started, so it came up naturally when it was time to brainstorm ideas for pop-ups.

Liu said the idea to bring Slurp to a brick-and-mortar location has been in the works for about two years, and bringing it to Church Hill was a no-brainer. According to him, the neighborhood has a similar sense of community between restaurants as Carytown.

Slurp’s menu will feature tonkotsu, as well as miso and shoyu ramen. In addition to ramen, the restaurant will feature gyoza and an interesting selection of drinks which includes single-serve sake and toki highballs made with a special machine that carbonates them.

When it first opens, Slurp will only be open four nights a week, for dinner and dine-in only. As time goes on, Liu says they plan on expanding to takeout and lunch and having more days open each week.