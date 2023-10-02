CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Run for your lives! The second annual Smoketree Zombie Family Fun Run returns on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 5K race will features spooky fun along the way, beginning and ending at Smoketree Pool in north Chesterfield. The run will begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until 8:15 p.m.

There will also be a one-mile family Family Fun Walk for all ages. The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be an afterparty lasting until 10 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costume — although persons 16 and older will be prohibited from wearing Halloween masks.

The Zombie Fun Run will feature several undead volunteers who will roam the course but will not touch the participants.

Parking will be available at the Smoketree Pool and Clubhouse as well as the North Courthouse Library.

More information on the event can be found at the Smoketree Zombie Run website.