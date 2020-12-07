‘Some of these people have nothing’: RACC hosts donation drive for Adult Protective Services

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is hosting a donation drive to help the City of Richmond’s aging population.

According to a Monday release, RACC has recently worked a few calls involving the senior community, which left them wanting to help.

Instead of buying supplies for RACC this holiday season, local residents are asked to bring a gift for the Richmond Department of Social Service’s Adult Protective Services (APS) program. According to a release, APS is most in need of lip balm, slippers, compression socks, towels, blankets, coloring books or crossword puzzles, kitchen items, nonperishable food, and adult diapers. Other donated items are welcome, but all must be new.

“During this holiday season, please consider joining RACC in support of Adult Protective Services to help provide much needed supplies for this most vulnerable citizen population in the City of Richmond,” RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters said.

Items can be dropped off at RACC, located at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Residents can also ship items to the shelter, or shop via Amazon.