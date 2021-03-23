Soul of RVA: Enjoli Moon, founder of Afrikana Film Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Enjoli Moon wears many hats in the Richmond community. She’s a creative who started Afrikana Film Festival in RVA, which screens Black films and creates space for discussion. It’s the only one of its kind in Virginia. She also works at the VCU Institute for Contemporary Art as an assistant curator of film and is a founding chair for BLK RVA.

Before founding Afrikana Film Festival, Moon worked for 10 years as an Operations Manager at Croaker’s Spot. She said she loved it there and thought she would be working at the Richmond restaurant for the rest of her life. But her spirit was really pushing her to move on.

“Begrudgingly, I listened to that voice and left, went back to college and was working a regular job,” Moon told 8News.

She said it was in the midst of a mundane routine, that she was introduced to short Indie films.

“I had a friend who really enjoyed film and she introduced me to this genre of short films, that really weren’t that popular at the time,” Moon said. “I thought it was amazing. I was like ‘whoa people are telling these little stories in 12 minutes — like how?'”

Moon described her journey to Afrikana as unorthodox at best.

“Afrikana, came about through what I like to call divine download. I do not have a background in film and I don’t necessarily consider my self a cinephile,” Moon said. “I’m a lover of culture, especially Black culture, and I found film to be an interesting entry point to it.”

The inspiration to create Richmond’s first and only Black film festival, came as Moon was searching for a film festival to go to herself back in 2013.

“It comes to me so clearly. Richmond should have one of these. I’m like ‘why doesn’t Richmond have one of these.’ We are in this moment where the city is pivoting. It’s kind of growing into itself, deciding that it’s going to be an arts and culture space and building the infrastructure to support being an arts and culture space,” Moon said.

Moon added that it was exciting seeing all of this happen, however, the one thing that was missing was Black representation in the arts scene.

“I just start to think about this film festival idea and wondered if this could be something that could help pour into that Black arts footprint here in the city,” Moon said.

Moon said she started to develop the festival but not for herself. Originally, she had planned to pitch her idea to institutions like Virginia Commonwealth University or Virginia Union University.

However, her former boss at Crocker’s Spot encouraged her to take lead on her own project and offered to become her first sponsor.

From that push, Moon’s first series was developed.

“I wanted it to be a space that represented Black arts and culture,” Moon said. A place that the Black arts community, that I was already connected with, could plug into and feel like it was a place for them.”

Moon’s first series brought one filmmaker to Richmond and screened one film. While the moment may have seemed small at the time, the opportunity allowed Moon to see how interested Richmond was in Black Indie films.

“We have been able to really grow Afrikana from the foundation of New Art Cinema, you know this once a month event into now a multi-day festival,” Moon explained.

One of the challenges, Moon faced was understanding that Afrikana could be whatever she wanted it to be and that she didn’t need to fit a mold. In her journey, she was able to create a film festival that feels unique and authentic to her but also to everyone who attends.

“We really are a heart based festival, we are talking about the stories, we are talking about the people, we use conversations as an opportunity to connect with folks,” Moon said. “And so I just created this sort of space that I would want to come into.”

The multi-day festival continues to bring people to the River City to connect over Black films. Last year, Moon and her team celebrated the festival’s 5-year anniversary.

“We look forward to the continued growth of that multi-day film festival,” Moon said.

Moon is looking at options for this year’s festival and trying to find a way to create a hybrid event that is COVID-19 safe and also allows festival-goers to interact with each other.

To learn more about Richmond’s Afrikana Film Festival CLICK HERE and follow them on social media.